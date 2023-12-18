Moore caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 15.

Moore, who's had a mini resurgence with Joe Flacco under center, was barely noticeable in the Browns' comeback win. Both the targets and yards were his second fewest of the season. Moore entered the contest averaging four catches on eight targets for 55 yards over the previous five weeks. Amari Cooper and David Njoku are clearly the top targets, but now Moore must compete with rookie Cedric Tillman, who garnered eight looks and four catches for 52 yards.