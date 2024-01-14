Moore caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to Houston.

Moore had a quiet day in the playoff loss, which mirrored his first season in a Cleveland uniform. He was on the field for 63 plays (89 percent share) Saturday, but any impactful plays were made by others. For the season, Moore had 59 receptions on 104 targets, 640 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns also used him as a runner nine times and a punt returner, following through on a preseason plan to make Moore a versatile weapon. Unfortunately, the wide receiver rarely was a factor in a Browns' win. Still, he was on the field for 75 percent of the offensive snaps and was third on the team in targets. If that usage continues next season, Moore will be in position to make a bigger impact in 2024.