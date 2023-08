Moore (ribs) will participate in individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Moore was forced out of last weekend's preseason game early after taking a shot to the ribs, but the Browns said afterward that he was merely day-to-day. This confirms Moore avoided anything serious, and his Week 1 availability isn't in doubt. He's expected to line up all over the formation for Cleveland this season.