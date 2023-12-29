Moore will not return to Thursday's game against the Jets due to a head injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
Moore suffered the injury just before halftime and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. No additional information is known at this time, but Moore's day is over after he managed five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against his former team.
