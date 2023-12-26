Moore caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over Houston in Week 16.
Moore was held to under 20 receiving yards for the second consecutive game and fourth time this season. Cleveland's passing game with Joe Flacco at quarterback has become all about Amari Cooper and David Njoku, although Moore has a healthy 98 targets (third on team) over 15 games.
