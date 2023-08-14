Moore (ribs) will be used in a variety of roles this season, Doc Louallen of the Browns' official site reports. "I'm sure it's been well reported that we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Teams know that we'll hand it to him, that we'll throw it to him. As you know, there's no shortage of plays."

That variety was on display in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders when Moore caught a pass from the receiver position then took a handoff in the backfield for an 18-yard gain. The plays helped set up a red zone opportunity for the Browns -- they didn't convert on a fourth-and-goal opportunity -- but the drive showed the impact a healthy Moore will have when games count. It's unclear if Moore's versatility will be on display in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Eagles. Stefanski told Zac Jackson of The Athletic that he is "hopeful" Moore can participate in the joint practices Monday and Tuesday.