Moore caught four of seven targets for 19 yards and rushed once for eight yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over San Francisco.

It was expected to be a quiet day for the Browns' wide receivers with PJ Walker under center in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and other than big numbers from Amari Cooper (108 yards), that largely held true. Moore's seven targets were second behind Cooper and his 19 yards were fourth. Cleveland coaches envisioned the former Jet as a multi-position weapon during training camp, but that's only showed itself in Moore's target and touch volume. He's second on the team with 36 targets and third at 29 touches (including eight rush attempts), but he has yet score a touchdown and is averaging just 35.6 combined yards per contest.