Moore caught four of seven targets for 19 yards and rushed once for eight yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over San Francisco in Week 6.

It was expected to be a quiet day for the wide receivers, as the Browns started quarterback PJ Walker in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (shoulder). And, other than Amari Cooper (108 yards), that expectation largely held true. Moore's seven targets were second behind Cooper and his 19 yards were fourth. Cleveland coaches envisioned him as a multi-position weapon during training camp, but that's only showed itself in targets and touches. Moore is second on the team with 36 targets and third at 29 touches (eight rush attempts), but it has yet to result in a touchdown. Moore is averaging 35.6 combined yards per game.