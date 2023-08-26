Moore is expected to play in the team's preseason finale Saturday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Moore managed to be cleared of a ribs injury Tuesday, one that had kept him out for two weeks of training camp, and he now appears poised to see work in Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs. An offseason acquisition from the Jets, Moore gaining more chemistry with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also expected to play, will be a key point to follow before the team's regular-season opener in September.