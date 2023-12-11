Moore caught three of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 14.

With Amari Cooper returning from concussion and available for a full game, Moore experienced a drop in targets from last week's season-high 12. He did have a role in Cleveland's final touchdown, when two Jacksonville defenders followed his crossing route, which left David Bell alone for a 41-yard touchdown catch. While Moore has not made the impact that was envisioned for him during the preseason, he's averaged seven targets per game. Now that quarterback Joe Flacco has revitalized the downfield passing attack, Moore could have a bigger impact in the final weeks of the regular season.