The Browns listed Moore (shoulder) as a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Moore has now gone down as a limited participant on both of the Browns' first two Week 12 injury reports, but the team hasn't yet suggested that he's in any danger of missing Thursday's game against the Steelers. The fourth-year wideout has enjoyed his best run of production of the season since Jameis Winston took over as the Browns' starting quarterback Week 8, recording 17 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets over the past three contests.