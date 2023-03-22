The Jets traded Moore and a 2023 third-round pick to the Browns on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This move doesn't come as a surprise as the Jets have already signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman (groin) to free-agent contracts this offseason, making the Jets' wideout room crowded. Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, posted 43 receptions on 77 targets for 538 yards and five scores across 11 appearances as a rookie, but he had a disappointing sophomore campaign, securing just 37 of 65 targets for 446 yards and one score across 16 games. The soon-to-be 23-year-old will get a fresh start in Cleveland and will presumably compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell for a sizable role behind Amari Cooper.