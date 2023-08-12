Moore (undisclosed) went to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Commanders, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

After the contest was delayed by more than an hour due to rain, Moore impressed after kickoff with an 18-yard end-around and a six-yard catch on his sole target. He then visited the sidelined medical tent before making his way off the field. The nature of Moore's injury is unknown, but this is a setback after his great play in the offseason program followed him into training camp.