Moore (concussion) remains in concussion protocol but will practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Moore went to the hospital after hitting his head on turf in last Thursday's win over the Jets, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests he's progressing through concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether Moore has any limitations in practice Wednesday. The Browns are locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC and plan to rest some key contributors Sunday in Cincinnati, so Moore may not play even if he clears concussion protocol this week.