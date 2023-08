Moore is among the key Browns' players not slated to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Other top skill players not in line to see action Thursday night are QB Deshaun Watson, RBs Nick Chubb and RB Jerome Ford, WRs Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as TEs David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Moore's next chance to see preseason action will arrive Aug. 11, when the Browns face the Commanders.