Moore caught two of four targets for 20 yards and ran once for minus-20 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4.

The five targets/touches were a season low for Moore, who missed starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder). All the skill players did, as Cleveland produced just 214 yards of offense. Moore, who had six rushing attempts for 23 yards entering the game, lost nearly all of that on one play. The Browns were trailing 7-0 in the first quarter with first-and-10 at the Ravens' 19-yard line, when Moore attempted to make something out of nothing but turned a five-yard loss into a 20-yard setback. With a bye week coming up, Watson gets extended time to heal, and head coach Kevin Stefanski time to fix a broken offense.