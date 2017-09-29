Play

Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Cleared to play

Ogbah (shoulder) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ogbah apparently exited Week 3 with some sort of shoulder injury. After practicing all week -- and logging a full showing Friday -- there's no question he'll be ready to play this weekend.

