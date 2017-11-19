Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Exits with foot injury

Ogbah will not return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Ogbah recorded a pair of pass deflections prior to exiting with the injury. Carl Nassib has stepped in at defensive end in his absence, with Nate Orchard likely to serve as the main backup.

