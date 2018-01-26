Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Expects to be ready for OTAs

Ogbah (foot) believes he'll be healthy in time for the start of Organized Team Activities this spring, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.

Ogbah is on the mend from surgery to repair a fractured right foot. Considering he went down in mid-November and his injury was accompanied by a 3-to-4 month timetable for recovery, Ogbah is seemingly well on track to be recovered in time for OTAs in late April.