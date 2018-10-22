Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Gets in the sack column

Ogbah accounted for 1.5 sacks and five combined tackles during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Ogbah was all over the field for Cleveland on Sunday -- batting balls down, making tackles in the backfield, and most importantly, getting after the passer for a Browns defense that has been average at doing that in 2018 (tied for 16th with 15 sacks as a team). In Week 8, Ogbah and the Browns front seven will look to get after Ben Roethlisberger and a Steelers offense that's allowed just nine sacks on the year.

