Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Limited in practice

Ogbah (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ogbah suffered an ankle sprain during the Brown's season opener and has not played since. It's a good sign that Ogbah is able to practice in limited fashion, but it remains to be seen whether the defensive end will get healthy in time to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If Ogbah does remain sidelined, expect Chad Thomas to start at the left defensive end position.

