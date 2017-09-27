Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Limited Wednesday
Ogbah (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Ogbah seemingly injured his shoulder against the Colts in Week 3, but the fact he was able to practice Wednesday in some capacity provides optimism for his availability this Sunday.
