Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Nursing ankle injury

Ogbah suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Steelers and could miss some time, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Head coach Hue Jackson didn't give many specifics regarding Ogbah's injury, but it the defensive end is in line for an absence that could last a couple weeks according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Expect more details on Ogbah's injury to come once the Browns release their first injury report this week.