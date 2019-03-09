Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: On the block
The Browns have placed Ogbah on the trading block, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
With the Browns trading for pass-rusher Oliver Vernon on Friday, Ogbah appears to be the odd man out in defensive end rotation. A high ankle sprain in the 2018 season opener put him on the sideline for the next two games, and he was never quite the same after that. A second-round pick in 2016, he still has upside for a team looking to acquire an affordable defensive lineman, while also willing to give up a draft pick.
