Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Placed on IR

Ogbah (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Ogbah is scheduled to undergo surgery in the near future to repair a fractured right foot, which he sustained in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. The second-year defensive end, who was enjoying a productive campaign with 29 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games, is expected to require 3-to-4 months to heal up from the procedure.