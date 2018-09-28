Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Practices Friday

Ogbah (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ogbah appears to have finally recovered from an ankle sprain sustained during Cleveland's season opener. The starting defensive end appears on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders, in which case Chad Thomas would return to a depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories