Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Practices Wednesday
Ogbah (foot) is going through Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The belief was that Ogbah would be ready in time for the start of Organized Team Activities -- a belief that has come to fruition. He broke his foot in mid-November and was given a three-to-four month recovery timetable following surgery soon after.
