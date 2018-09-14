Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Ruled out Week 2
Ogbah (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ogbah sprained his ankle in last Sunday's season opener and subsequently didn't practice in any capacity this week. It isn't clear when he may return to the field. In Ogbah's absence, Chris Smith is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.