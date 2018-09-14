Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Ruled out Week 2

Ogbah (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ogbah sprained his ankle in last Sunday's season opener and subsequently didn't practice in any capacity this week. It isn't clear when he may return to the field. In Ogbah's absence, Chris Smith is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup.

