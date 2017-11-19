Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Suffers broken foot
Ogbah broke his foot during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and may miss the rest of the season, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Ogbah will miss some time regardless, but with the possibility of surgery on the table, he could miss the rest of the season. More details about the severity will emerge in the upcoming week. The second-year pro has 27 tackles, four sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles this season, so he'll be tough to replace. For the time being, Nate Orchard will fill in at defensive end.
