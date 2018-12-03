Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Tallies sack in loss

Ogbah recorded six tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Ogbah's six tackles Sunday were a season high. He has three sacks on the year, all of which have come in the last six games. He'll look to continue his high quality play from the past few weeks into the Browns' Week 14 game against the Panthers.

