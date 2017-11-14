Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Two sacks against Detroit
Ogbah accumulated three total tackles (all solo) and a team-high two sacks during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
The 24-year-old is now tied with Myles Garrett for the team lead in sacks with four. Ogbah finished with 5.5 sacks a year ago and should easily surpass that mark with six games to go.
