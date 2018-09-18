Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Will not play Thursday

Ogbah (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With the Browns on a short week, there was very little chance Ogbah was going to be able to make a return for Week 3. He is still nursing a sprained left ankle from the season opener, but it looks like the defensive end is making some progress. Look for updates on Ogbah's status to come next week when Cleveland resumes practicing.