Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Will undergo season-ending surgery

Ogbah will require season-ending surgery to repair a broken right foot, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The defensive end will likely face a 3-to-4-month recovery timetable following the procedure, so he could be back to full strength by the time the Browns reconvene for Organized Team Activities. After a solid rookie campaign, Ogbah was in the midst of a similarly productive second NFL season, registering 29 stops, four sacks and two forced fumbles before suffering the non-contact injury during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Carl Nassib is expected to slide into the starting lineup in Ogbah's stead.