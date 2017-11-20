Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah: Will undergo season-ending surgery

Ogbah will require season-ending surgery to repair a broken right foot, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The defensive end will likely face a 3-to-4-month recovery timetable following the procedure, so he could be back to full strength by the time the Browns reconvene for Organized Team Activities. After a solid rookie campaign, Ogbah was in the midst of a similarly productive second NFL season, registering 29 stops, four sacks and two forced fumbles before suffering the non-contact injury during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Carl Nassib is expected to slide into the starting lineup in Ogbah's stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories