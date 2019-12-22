Play

Murray (knee) is active Week 16 against Baltimore.

Murray will return after a seven-game absence, but the number of snaps available for him is a bit of a question mark with Damarious Randall and Juston Burris locking down the two starting safety spots. Murray started over Burris earlier in the season, accumulating a total of 23 tackles across seven games.

