Murray recorded 15 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed over nine games in 2019.

Murray was part of the safety rotation before a mid-season knee injury cost him a good portion of the second half. He returned for the final two games and will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. With 54 games of NFL experience over four seasons, Murray will find a home with some team in 2020.

