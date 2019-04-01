Browns' Eric Murray: Headed to Cleveland
The Chiefs are trading Murray to the Browns in exchange for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Browns are trading from a position of strength to address a glaring weakness, bringing in a safety with 11 starts in 45 career games. While the team figures to add competition before training camp, Murray currently slots in as a probable starter alongside Damarious Randall on the depth chart. The 2016 fourth-round pick had 50 tackles (39 solo) in 10 games at one point during the 2018 campaign, but the Chiefs reduced his role throughout December and into the playoffs. Randall is still the best IDP choice among Cleveland defensive backs.
