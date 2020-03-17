Browns' Eric Murray: Heading to Houston
Murray agreed to a three-year deal potentially worth $20.25 million with the Texans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray played in only three games following Cleveland's Week 7 bye last season due to a knee injury, and he finished the year with 24 tackles (15 solo), one sack and one pass defensed in nine games. The 26-year-old started 11 of 45 games over the previous three seasons with the Chiefs before being shipped to the Browns in April 2019.
