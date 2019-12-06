Play

Murray (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Murray has missed four consecutive contests while working to recover from knee surgery, and he's trending toward sitting out Sunday's divisional tilt versus Cincinnati. Sheldrick Redwine will continue seeing an uptick in snaps as long as Murray remains sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories