Murray (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Murray didn't practice again this week as he continues to be sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery in early November. Shedrick Redwine should serve as the top reserve safety in his absence, since Justin Burris is starting after Morgan Burnett landed on injured reserve.

