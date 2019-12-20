Play

Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Murray upgraded to a full practice Friday after two limited sessions to begin the week. He's missed the last seven games with the issue.

