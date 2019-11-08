Play

Murray (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Murray underwent knee surgery Nov. 1, so it's not much of a surprise that he'll miss a second consecutive contest as he works to recovery. With Damarious Randall still nursing a hamstring injury, Juston Burris could be in line for increased snaps once again Week 10.

