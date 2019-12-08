Play

Murray (knee) is inactive Week 14 against the Bengals.

Murray worked in practice as a limited participant all week, but still entered the divisional matchup with a "doubtful" tag. He'll end up missing his sixth consecutive game, as expected, paving the way for the tandem of Damarious Randall and Juston Burris to hold down the safety positions.

