Play

Murray (knee) has yet to return to practice since undergoing surgery Nov. 1, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Shedrick Redwine will continue serving as Cleveland's top reserve safety as long as Murray remains out with a knee injury. The 25-year-old has missed the past four weeks and hasn't played since Oct. 27.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories