Play

Murray (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Murray appears to be a long shot to suit up Thursday against the Steelers after undergoing knee surgery Nov. 1. He still has Tuesday and Wednesday to retake the practice field, but the Browns may opt to rest him with the "mini bye" due to the weeknight game. If that's the case, Juston Burris will take over the main reserve role behind Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories