Play

Murray (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and could return Sunday in Arizona, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens sounded cautiously optimistic about Murray's status ahead of the Browns' Week 15 matchup with the Cardinals. The 25-year-old safety has missed Cleveland's previous six games, so Murray returning would certainly boost the Browns' secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories