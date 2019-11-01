Murray underwent knee surgery Friday and is considered week-to-week.

Murray clearly won't be able to play Sunday against the Broncos and also seems like a longshot to be available for Week 10. Juston Burris could see increased reps at safety with Damarious Randall (hamstring) also ruled out, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

