Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's divisional showdown against the Steelers.

Murray will sit for a third-straight week after undergoing knee surgery Nov. 1. He'll benefit from an extended break, because of the Thursday kickoff, but Murray still faces an uphill battle to play Week 12. In his absence, Juston Burris figures to handle the main reserve role.

