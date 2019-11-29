Play

Murray (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Murray will miss his fourth-straight contest as he works to recover from knee surgery undergone in early November. He has yet to resume practicing. As long as Murray is unable to go, Shedrick Redwine will continue to play an expanded depth role in Cleveland's secondary.

