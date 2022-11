Pocic (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Pocic sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus Buffalo, and it's since been determined that he won't return for the rest of the game. With usual backup center Michael Dunn (back) on injured reserve, fourth-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped in against the Bills, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.