Pocic (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Pocic has operated as the Browns' starting center since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, he should still have a chance to return before the end of the first half. With usual backup center Michael Dunn (back) on injured reserve, fourth-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped in against Buffalo, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.